Molly Ringwald Reflects on Timeless Impact of 'The Breakfast Club'

At the C2E2 pop culture convention in Chicago, actress and writer Molly Ringwald discussed the enduring appeal of her 1985 film 'The Breakfast Club.' Speaking at a panel titled 'Don't You Forget About Me: The Breakfast Club 40th Anniversary Reunion,' she stated her opposition to a remake of the iconic movie. 'I personally don't believe in remaking that movie, because I think this movie is very much of its time,' Ringwald explained, as reported by People.

The film, directed by John Hughes, continues to strike a chord with audiences, despite lacking diverse representation, Ringwald noted. 'It resonates with people today. I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies but build on it and represent what's going on today. This is very, you know, it's very white, this movie. You don't see a lot of different ethnicities. We don't talk about gender. None of that. And I feel like that really doesn't represent our world today,' she stated.

Ringwald expressed interest in seeing films inspired by 'The Breakfast Club' that explore new directions and modern themes. The panel brought together the film's original stars for the first time in 40 years, including Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, and Judd Nelson. Reflecting on their reunion, Ringwald shared her emotional response, telling People, 'I feel very emotional and moved to have us all together.'

