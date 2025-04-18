Left Menu

Good Friday: A Reminder of Kindness and Compassion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on Good Friday as a day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, emphasizing the importance of kindness, compassion, and being generous-hearted. He expressed hope that peace and unity prevail, inspired by the teachings of Jesus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:15 IST
Good Friday: A Reminder of Kindness and Compassion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the day's significance in commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In a message on social media platform X, Modi emphasized the essence of kindness, compassion, and maintaining a generous spirit, as inspired by Jesus's teachings on this solemn day.

The Prime Minister expressed hope for the continued prevalence of peace and togetherness among people, drawing from the themes of Good Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025