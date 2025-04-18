Good Friday: A Reminder of Kindness and Compassion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on Good Friday as a day that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, emphasizing the importance of kindness, compassion, and being generous-hearted. He expressed hope that peace and unity prevail, inspired by the teachings of Jesus.
On Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the day's significance in commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
In a message on social media platform X, Modi emphasized the essence of kindness, compassion, and maintaining a generous spirit, as inspired by Jesus's teachings on this solemn day.
The Prime Minister expressed hope for the continued prevalence of peace and togetherness among people, drawing from the themes of Good Friday.
