Cracking Down: Drug Allegations Rock Malayalam Film Industry

The Kerala government has announced firm measures to address allegations of drug use by Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko on a movie set, following reports by actress Vincy Aloshious.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh confirmed an investigation, despite Aloshious not filing an official complaint. He emphasized that drug use in the film industry, or any sector, will not be tolerated.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian stressed the seriousness of the allegations and called for industry self-regulation. Aloshious, who claims Chacko behaved inappropriately under the influence, reported the matter to industry bodies for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)