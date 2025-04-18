Left Menu

Cracking Down: Drug Allegations Rock Malayalam Film Industry

The Kerala government is taking action against alleged drug use by actor Shine Tom Chacko on a film set. Despite no official complaint, Ministers are investigating after actress Vincy Aloshious reported inappropriate behavior linked to drug use. The film industry is urged to combat drug-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has announced firm measures to address allegations of drug use by Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko on a movie set, following reports by actress Vincy Aloshious.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh confirmed an investigation, despite Aloshious not filing an official complaint. He emphasized that drug use in the film industry, or any sector, will not be tolerated.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian stressed the seriousness of the allegations and called for industry self-regulation. Aloshious, who claims Chacko behaved inappropriately under the influence, reported the matter to industry bodies for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

