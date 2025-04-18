Ancient Indian Manuscripts Earn Global Recognition

In a significant cultural milestone, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in UNESCO's prestigious Memory of the World Register. This inclusion recognizes these ancient texts as part of the documentary heritage of humanity.

Expressing pride, Chief Minister Adityanath noted the manuscripts' role in nurturing human civilization and consciousness over millennia. He regarded this acknowledgment as an 'unprecedented honor' for India's spiritual and cultural legacy.

Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cultural revival efforts as pivotal in achieving this global recognition. He lauded this as a momentous achievement for India, acknowledging the Prime Minister's visionary initiatives in promoting the nation's heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)