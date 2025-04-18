Left Menu

Ancient Indian Manuscripts Earn Global Recognition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, highlighting it as an honor for India's spiritual and cultural heritage. He credited Prime Minister Modi's efforts for this international recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:36 IST
In a significant cultural milestone, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in UNESCO's prestigious Memory of the World Register. This inclusion recognizes these ancient texts as part of the documentary heritage of humanity.

Expressing pride, Chief Minister Adityanath noted the manuscripts' role in nurturing human civilization and consciousness over millennia. He regarded this acknowledgment as an 'unprecedented honor' for India's spiritual and cultural legacy.

Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cultural revival efforts as pivotal in achieving this global recognition. He lauded this as a momentous achievement for India, acknowledging the Prime Minister's visionary initiatives in promoting the nation's heritage.

