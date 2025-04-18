UNESCO Recognizes Indian Cultural Treasures in Memory of the World Register
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in promoting India's cultural wisdom globally. The manuscripts join 74 other documentary heritage collections, marked on World Heritage Day.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the addition of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register on Friday. He expressed this recognition as a testament to India's continuous efforts, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in promoting its cultural heritage on a global stage.
Writing on social media platform X, Shah congratulated Indians on this significant occasion and remarked on the global appreciation for India's ancient wisdom. The inclusion in UNESCO's register underscores the longstanding cultural values India imparts to the world.
The manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra are among 74 new additions to the prestigious registry, which catalogs valuable documentary heritage from around the globe. This announcement was fittingly made on World Heritage Day, April 18, celebrating humanity's cultural milestones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi to Kickstart Amaravati Capital Revamp
Prime Minister Modi's Upcoming Visit to Anandpur Dham: Preparations Underway
Prime Minister Modi's Spiritual Visit to Anandpur Dham: A Glimpse into the Philanthropic Hub
Global Recognition: Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra Join UNESCO's Memory of the World
India's Cultural Legacy Honored: Gita and Natyashastra Join UNESCO's Memory