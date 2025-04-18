UNESCO Recognizes Indian Cultural Treasures in Memory of the World Register

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the addition of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register on Friday. He expressed this recognition as a testament to India's continuous efforts, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in promoting its cultural heritage on a global stage.

Writing on social media platform X, Shah congratulated Indians on this significant occasion and remarked on the global appreciation for India's ancient wisdom. The inclusion in UNESCO's register underscores the longstanding cultural values India imparts to the world.

The manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra are among 74 new additions to the prestigious registry, which catalogs valuable documentary heritage from around the globe. This announcement was fittingly made on World Heritage Day, April 18, celebrating humanity's cultural milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)