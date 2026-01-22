Prime Minister Modi's Kerala Visit: Revolutionizing Connectivity, Livelihoods, and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit Kerala, setting the stage for a groundbreaking launch of development projects designed to reshape the state's infrastructure and economy. On Friday, he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate initiatives that span critical sectors including rail connectivity, urban livelihoods, and science and technology. The visit is a testament to Modi's vision of driving inclusive growth and technological progress, all while ensuring a better quality of life for citizens.

As a major highlight, four new train services are to be unveiled, marking a significant upgrade in the region's rail network. Among these are three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a new passenger train linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. These services are expected to revolutionize travel by making it more accessible, affordable, and efficient, thus spurring regional tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges.

In a bid to bolster urban livelihoods, Modi will launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, an initiative set to empower street vendors with financial inclusion. This interest-free, UPI-linked credit facility is instrumental in promoting digital transactions and providing financial security. Additionally, the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Hub highlights the Prime Minister's commitment to fostering an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship. Through these projects, Modi continues to reinforce the focus on health, connectivity, and economic empowerment in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)