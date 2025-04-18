Left Menu

Empowering Bihar's Women: 'Mahila Samvad' Launch

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the 'Mahila Samvad' campaign to empower and inform women about welfare measures. The initiative includes awareness vehicles and dialogue sessions across districts. It aims to educate women, address their issues, and gather feedback to enhance state policies.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 'Mahila Samvad' campaign on Friday to boost awareness and empowerment among women in the state. The initiative targets rural areas to inform women about government schemes.

The launch included the deployment of 'women dialogue' awareness vehicles throughout Bihar. The vehicles, equipped with large television screens, will showcase government efforts and facilitate discussions to address women's issues promptly.

The campaign's focus also involves reviewing the progress of the state's 7-Resolves programme. With assembly elections nearing, the initiative seeks to engage with Bihar's significant female electorate, strengthening policy and resource access for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

