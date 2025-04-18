Empowering Bihar's Women: 'Mahila Samvad' Launch
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the 'Mahila Samvad' campaign to empower and inform women about welfare measures. The initiative includes awareness vehicles and dialogue sessions across districts. It aims to educate women, address their issues, and gather feedback to enhance state policies.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 'Mahila Samvad' campaign on Friday to boost awareness and empowerment among women in the state. The initiative targets rural areas to inform women about government schemes.
The launch included the deployment of 'women dialogue' awareness vehicles throughout Bihar. The vehicles, equipped with large television screens, will showcase government efforts and facilitate discussions to address women's issues promptly.
The campaign's focus also involves reviewing the progress of the state's 7-Resolves programme. With assembly elections nearing, the initiative seeks to engage with Bihar's significant female electorate, strengthening policy and resource access for women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Launches Help Desks in Kerala to Bridge Welfare Schemes
CM Revanth Reddy's Lunch With Beneficiary Brings Focus on Welfare Schemes
Women Empowerment: Emerging Trends in India’s Gender Dynamics
AIADMK Criticizes Central Welfare Schemes Amidst Speculation of Alliance Revival
State Government Boosts Dearness Allowance for Employees