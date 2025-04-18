Entertainment Buzz: Lawsuits, Dreams, and Farewells

Drake has intensified his legal battle with Universal Music Group by extending his defamation lawsuit. The Canadian rapper claims that Kendrick Lamar's performances at the Super Bowl halftime show and the Grammy Awards have led to greater public misconception about his character, resulting in threats against him and his family.

In London, a new musical adaptation of 'The Great Gatsby' promises to bring the opulence of the 1920s to the West End. Director Marc Bruni aims to evoke the lavish atmosphere of Jay Gatsby's world while probing themes of the American dream and its attainability.

Actor Diego Luna, known for his role in 'Andor,' a series set in the 'Star Wars' universe, has found the show deeply resonant with current global issues. As he approaches the end of the series, Luna reflects on its relevance, expressing that its themes would remain pertinent regardless of when it aired.

