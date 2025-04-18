Left Menu

Surya Kiran Airshow: A Sky-High Spectacle in Ranchi

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force will be showcasing an impressive airshow in Ranchi on April 19 and 20. With nine aircraft performing close-formation and low-altitude maneuvers, the event aims to celebrate the spirit of the Air Force and inspire young attendees.

Ranchi | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team is set to awe the audience in Ranchi with an airshow on April 19 and 20 at Namkum Army Ground. The event, which begins at 9:45 am on both days, promises mesmerizing aerial formations.

The show will feature two segments; the composite phase, with all nine aircraft in tight formation, and the synchro phase, showcasing dynamic low-level maneuvers just 100 feet above ground.

This event serves as a celebration of the Air Force's spirit and excellence, as well as an inspiration to the youth. Following Ranchi, the team will perform in Patna on April 22 and 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

