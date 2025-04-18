Echoes of Faith: Pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo

Thousands of Catholic pilgrims embark on a sacred journey every Holy Week, heading to a small adobe church nestled in the hills of northern New Mexico. The pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo, a tradition passed down through generations, is a walk through desert badlands to reach a spiritual epicenter.

For years, people from the Upper Rio Grande Valley and beyond have made the trek to Chimayo to honor Good Friday. This year, pilgrims, some traveling for days amid predictions of cool temperatures and rain, arrive with faith that the church's well-known indoor well of dirt holds curative powers for the infirm.

The church, known for its artistry and spiritual significance, stands amidst historic and cultural narratives, attracting visitors who leave tokens of gratitude for healed ailments. Vendors and safety personnel aid the long journey, which resonates beyond religious devotion, touching on communal and personal stories of endurance and hope.

