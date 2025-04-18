Left Menu

Historic Premiere: 'Ground Zero' Shines in Srinagar

Actor Emraan Hashmi's film 'Ground Zero' achieved its historic red-carpet premiere in Srinagar, marking a significant event after 38 years. The film, directed by Tejas Deoskar, follows a BSF officer's mission against terror threats. Local talent played a crucial role in its production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:03 IST
Historic Premiere: 'Ground Zero' Shines in Srinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar witnessed a historic event with the red-carpet premiere of Emraan Hashmi's latest film 'Ground Zero', marking a notable cinematic return after 38 years. The premiere took place on Friday and was hailed as 'important and symbolic' by Hashmi.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film chronicles the mission of a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, against terror masterminds. Emraan Hashmi highlighted the film's significance, emphasizing the need for similar platforms in the region to showcase local talent.

The premiere, especially hosted for BSF jawans, saw the participation of the film's cast and crew. The film captures true life events, showcasing the creativity of local talent, who were integral to its production. 'Ground Zero' will release in theaters on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025