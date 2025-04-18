Historic Premiere: 'Ground Zero' Shines in Srinagar

Srinagar witnessed a historic event with the red-carpet premiere of Emraan Hashmi's latest film 'Ground Zero', marking a notable cinematic return after 38 years. The premiere took place on Friday and was hailed as 'important and symbolic' by Hashmi.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film chronicles the mission of a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, against terror masterminds. Emraan Hashmi highlighted the film's significance, emphasizing the need for similar platforms in the region to showcase local talent.

The premiere, especially hosted for BSF jawans, saw the participation of the film's cast and crew. The film captures true life events, showcasing the creativity of local talent, who were integral to its production. 'Ground Zero' will release in theaters on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)