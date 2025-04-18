UNESCO's Documentary Heritage Celebrates Global Historical Milestones
UNESCO's Memory of the World Register now includes 74 new documentary heritage collections, celebrating global milestones and figures like Charles Darwin. Key entries include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Geneva Conventions, and ASEAN's formation archives. The register emphasizes global cultural and scientific contributions.
- Country:
- India
UNESCO has enriched its Memory of the World Register by inscribing 74 new documentary heritage collections, pushing the total to 570. These additions spotlight global historical milestones and highlight essential figures such as naturalist Charles Darwin.
Notable entries include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1948, and the Geneva Conventions, which established rules to limit wartime brutality, protecting civilians and those no longer engaged in conflict.
The archives pertaining to regional diplomacy, like the formation of ASEAN, reflect significant strides in international cooperation. Furthermore, entries acknowledging scientific and cultural breakthroughs reiterate the collective achievements of humanity globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ASEAN Leaders to Visit Washington for Tariff Talks
Strengthening Economic Ties: China and ASEAN Forge Ahead
ASEAN Opts for Dialogue Over Retaliation in U.S. Tariff Tussle
ASEAN Advocates for U.S. Dialogue on Trade Tariffs
ASEAN's Delicate Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Myanmar's Conflict for Aid and Peace