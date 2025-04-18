UNESCO's Documentary Heritage Celebrates Global Historical Milestones

UNESCO has enriched its Memory of the World Register by inscribing 74 new documentary heritage collections, pushing the total to 570. These additions spotlight global historical milestones and highlight essential figures such as naturalist Charles Darwin.

Notable entries include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1948, and the Geneva Conventions, which established rules to limit wartime brutality, protecting civilians and those no longer engaged in conflict.

The archives pertaining to regional diplomacy, like the formation of ASEAN, reflect significant strides in international cooperation. Furthermore, entries acknowledging scientific and cultural breakthroughs reiterate the collective achievements of humanity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)