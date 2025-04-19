A Unified Easter: Steps Toward Christian Unity

For the first time in over 400 years, Catholic and Orthodox churches will celebrate Easter on the same day, marking a significant moment for global Christianity. The concurrence is sparking interest among leaders, such as Pope Francis, who are advocating for a permanent unified Easter date.

Despite the encouraging gestures, underlying tensions persist between the church communions. Historical divisions based on calendar differences—stemming from the Gregorian and Julian systems—continue to influence the way Easter is calculated, with methods varying considerably between the West and East.

The idea of a shared Easter date is not new. Initiatives towards alignment have emerged periodically, gaining traction when celebrations coincide, but the historical mistrust and fear of losing identity remain significant challenges in achieving permanent unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)