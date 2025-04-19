The Awaited Debut: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the release of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' a major addition to the superhero genre this year. Pedro Pascal takes on the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, bringing a unique intellectual dimension to the character known for his elastic powers.

In an interview with ComicBook, cited by Deadline, Pascal described Reed as a 'brain character,' likening his ingenuity to the intelligence of an octopus, albeit not in any physical sense. This revelation sheds light on Pascal's nuanced approach to the iconic superhero.

Marvel recently unveiled the film's trailer, offering fans a glimpse of a retro-futuristic 1960s Manhattan where the Fantastic Four, including Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, stand as the city's sole protectors. The film introduces new threats with Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, marking the team's debut in the MCU.

