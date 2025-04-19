Fireworks Mishap Sparks Panic at Temple Festival

A fireworks accident at the Perumkulangara temple's Vishu Vela festival left four people with minor injuries, police reported on Saturday.

The mishap occurred during the festival's fireworks display on Friday night when flames quickly escalated, igniting additional pyrotechnics stored for the event.

Local authorities have begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Senior officials visited the site on Saturday morning to gather more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)