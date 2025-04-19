Fireworks Mishap Sparks Panic at Temple Festival
Four individuals sustained minor injuries during a fireworks accident at the Vishu Vela festival in Perumkulangara temple. The incident occurred when flames rapidly spread during the fireworks display, igniting stored pyrotechnics. Authorities are investigating the cause, and senior officials have surveyed the site for details.
A fireworks accident at the Perumkulangara temple's Vishu Vela festival left four people with minor injuries, police reported on Saturday.
The mishap occurred during the festival's fireworks display on Friday night when flames quickly escalated, igniting additional pyrotechnics stored for the event.
Local authorities have begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. Senior officials visited the site on Saturday morning to gather more details.
