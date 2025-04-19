Left Menu

Indigo Art Auctions: A Showcase of Masterpieces

Indigo Art Auctions will hold an online auction on April 24, 2025, featuring Modern and Contemporary Indian Art. Highlights include works by renowned artists such as M.F. Husain and Jamini Roy, offering a diverse collection that invites collectors and enthusiasts to acquire prestigious masterpieces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:50 IST
Indigo Art Auctions is set to display a remarkable collection of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art in an upcoming online auction scheduled for April 24, 2025.

The event features celebrated artists including M.F. Husain and Jamini Roy, whose works have significantly shaped the landscape of Indian modernism.

This auction presents an incredible opportunity for collectors and art enthusiasts to engage with and acquire some of the most esteemed creations in Indian art history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

