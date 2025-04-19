Indigo Art Auctions: A Showcase of Masterpieces

Indigo Art Auctions is set to display a remarkable collection of Modern and Contemporary Indian Art in an upcoming online auction scheduled for April 24, 2025.

The event features celebrated artists including M.F. Husain and Jamini Roy, whose works have significantly shaped the landscape of Indian modernism.

This auction presents an incredible opportunity for collectors and art enthusiasts to engage with and acquire some of the most esteemed creations in Indian art history.

