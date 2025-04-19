Zoe Kravitz Set to Direct 'How to Save a Marriage'

Zoe Kravitz is reportedly in negotiations to helm the new film 'How to Save a Marriage', according to Deadline. She is set to direct the film for Sony Pictures, with the script crafted by Ross Evans.

The film, which remains largely shrouded in mystery regarding its plot, will also see the involvement of Robert Pattinson, Kravitz's co-star from 'The Batman'. He joins as a producer, alongside Brighton McCloskey, under Icki Eneo Arlo. Geoff Shaevitz and Evan Silverberg of Entertainment 360 are also producing.

This project will mark Kravitz's second foray into directing after her debut with 'Blink Twice' last year, where she shared the screen with Channing Tatum and Adria Arjona.

