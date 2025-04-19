Left Menu

Zoe Kravitz Set to Direct 'How to Save a Marriage'

Zoe Kravitz is in talks to direct 'How to Save a Marriage' for Sony Pictures, with a script by Ross Evans. The production involves Robert Pattinson and other notable producers. Details of the plot are not disclosed, marking Kravitz's second directorial venture after 'Blink Twice'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 12:53 IST
Zoe Kravitz Set to Direct 'How to Save a Marriage'
Zoe Kravitz
  • Country:
  • United States

Zoe Kravitz is reportedly in negotiations to helm the new film 'How to Save a Marriage', according to Deadline. She is set to direct the film for Sony Pictures, with the script crafted by Ross Evans.

The film, which remains largely shrouded in mystery regarding its plot, will also see the involvement of Robert Pattinson, Kravitz's co-star from 'The Batman'. He joins as a producer, alongside Brighton McCloskey, under Icki Eneo Arlo. Geoff Shaevitz and Evan Silverberg of Entertainment 360 are also producing.

This project will mark Kravitz's second foray into directing after her debut with 'Blink Twice' last year, where she shared the screen with Channing Tatum and Adria Arjona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025