Season 2 of 'Ahsoka' Unveils Surprises and Tributes

A year-long wait ends as 'Ahsoka' returns for Season 2, unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo. Deadline reports that production kicks off next week, with Hayden Christensen returning as the iconic Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka's Jedi Master in this beloved series.

Perhaps the biggest revelation is Rory McCann, known for 'Game of Thrones,' taking over the role of the villainous Jedi Baylan Skol following Ray Stevenson's untimely death. Fans are also set for a dramatic showdown between Admiral Ackbar and Thrawn, as teased by 'Ahsoka' creator Dave Filoni. Filoni injects humor, referencing his hesitation to reuse Ackbar's iconic line.

Remembering Stevenson, who passed away in May 2023 before the series' debut, Filoni shared emotional anecdotes. He praised support from Jon Favreau and Rosario Dawson in navigating the transition. The upcoming season sees Dawson partnered with McCann, whom she last co-starred with in 'Alexander,' promising a compelling narrative ahead.

