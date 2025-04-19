Left Menu

Season 2 of 'Ahsoka' Unveils Surprises and Tributes

The highly-anticipated Season 2 of 'Ahsoka' is here, featuring significant casting updates. Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker, while Rory McCann steps in for the late Ray Stevenson. The series promises thrilling encounters, including a face-off between Admiral Ackbar and Thrawn, under Dave Filoni's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:17 IST
Season 2 of 'Ahsoka' Unveils Surprises and Tributes
Hayden Christensen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A year-long wait ends as 'Ahsoka' returns for Season 2, unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo. Deadline reports that production kicks off next week, with Hayden Christensen returning as the iconic Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka's Jedi Master in this beloved series.

Perhaps the biggest revelation is Rory McCann, known for 'Game of Thrones,' taking over the role of the villainous Jedi Baylan Skol following Ray Stevenson's untimely death. Fans are also set for a dramatic showdown between Admiral Ackbar and Thrawn, as teased by 'Ahsoka' creator Dave Filoni. Filoni injects humor, referencing his hesitation to reuse Ackbar's iconic line.

Remembering Stevenson, who passed away in May 2023 before the series' debut, Filoni shared emotional anecdotes. He praised support from Jon Favreau and Rosario Dawson in navigating the transition. The upcoming season sees Dawson partnered with McCann, whom she last co-starred with in 'Alexander,' promising a compelling narrative ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025