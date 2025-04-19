Left Menu

Fireworks Mishap Sparks Investigation at Temple Festival

Four individuals sustained minor injuries during a fireworks accident at a temple festival. Authorities have charged the temple officials with negligence under relevant laws. The incident happened at Perumkulangara temple amidst annual Vishu vela celebrations. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made yet, as officials gather evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:21 IST
Fireworks Mishap Sparks Investigation at Temple Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fireworks mishap during a temple festival has left four people with minor injuries, according to police reports on Saturday.

The authorities have filed charges against the temple's management for negligence, citing Section 288 of the BNS and provisions under the Explosive Act.

This unfortunate incident took place during the annual Vishu vela celebrations at the Perumkulangara temple, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kottayi Police Station. Though no arrests have been made, the investigation continues as senior law enforcement officials surveyed the accident site on Saturday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

