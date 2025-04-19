Fireworks Mishap Sparks Investigation at Temple Festival

A fireworks mishap during a temple festival has left four people with minor injuries, according to police reports on Saturday.

The authorities have filed charges against the temple's management for negligence, citing Section 288 of the BNS and provisions under the Explosive Act.

This unfortunate incident took place during the annual Vishu vela celebrations at the Perumkulangara temple, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kottayi Police Station. Though no arrests have been made, the investigation continues as senior law enforcement officials surveyed the accident site on Saturday morning.

