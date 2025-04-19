WAVES Summit: Bridging Global Creative Markets

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is positioning itself as a global hub for creators, buyers, and markets, fostering scalable creative solutions, according to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

During a media interaction, Vaishnaw emphasized that WAVES offers a platform where creators can showcase content and firms can source quality creative work. The inaugural summit, driven by industry with government support, will take place in Mumbai from May 1-4.

Vaishnaw highlighted the shift from old to new media models, creating both opportunities and challenges, and noted the significant role of technology. He stressed the potential for content creators from remote areas to gain global recognition, contributing to India's soft power. WAVES, he said, aspires to be for media and entertainment what Davos is for economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)