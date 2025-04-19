Left Menu

WAVES Summit: Bridging Global Creative Markets

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) aims to connect creators, buyers, and markets globally, offering a platform for scalable creative solutions. Scheduled in Mumbai, it highlights technology's role in reshaping media, empowering creators, and promoting India's soft power, akin to Davos in economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:59 IST
WAVES Summit: Bridging Global Creative Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is positioning itself as a global hub for creators, buyers, and markets, fostering scalable creative solutions, according to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

During a media interaction, Vaishnaw emphasized that WAVES offers a platform where creators can showcase content and firms can source quality creative work. The inaugural summit, driven by industry with government support, will take place in Mumbai from May 1-4.

Vaishnaw highlighted the shift from old to new media models, creating both opportunities and challenges, and noted the significant role of technology. He stressed the potential for content creators from remote areas to gain global recognition, contributing to India's soft power. WAVES, he said, aspires to be for media and entertainment what Davos is for economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025