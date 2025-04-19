Left Menu

Holy Fire Ceremony: Tradition Meets Tensions in Jerusalem

The Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulcher is a historic Easter tradition for Eastern Orthodox Christians, symbolizing light overcoming darkness. Despite its spiritual significance, tensions and safety concerns arise as Israeli authorities limit attendees, highlighting longstanding religious and political complexities in the region.

Holy Fire Ceremony: Tradition Meets Tensions in Jerusalem
  • Country:
  • Israel

Thousands of Christians gathered at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem for the Holy Fire ceremony, a revered event preceding Easter.

The Greek patriarch emerges with lit candles, a moment believed by Eastern Orthodox Christians to be miraculous but debated by skeptics. The event has sparked safety concerns, drawing attention from Israeli authorities limiting participants.

This has upset church leaders and highlighted tensions in East Jerusalem, an area with historical conflicts and religious significance for various faiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

