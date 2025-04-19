Holy Fire Ceremony: Tradition Meets Tensions in Jerusalem

Thousands of Christians gathered at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem for the Holy Fire ceremony, a revered event preceding Easter.

The Greek patriarch emerges with lit candles, a moment believed by Eastern Orthodox Christians to be miraculous but debated by skeptics. The event has sparked safety concerns, drawing attention from Israeli authorities limiting participants.

This has upset church leaders and highlighted tensions in East Jerusalem, an area with historical conflicts and religious significance for various faiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)