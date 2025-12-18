Tensions Flare in Jerusalem: Parking Ticket Sparks Violent Clashes
A routine parking ticket in Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox neighborhood erupted into violence, injuring 13 police officers and prompting the arrest of four individuals. The incident reflects rising tensions between authorities and the Haredim community, as the Israeli government considers drafting them into the military, sparking protests over exemption rollbacks.
A routine parking ticket in an ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood escalated into violent clashes, leaving 13 police officers injured, according to authorities. The incident underscores the mounting tensions between Israeli officials and the Haredim community amid debates on military drafting policies.
Chaos ensued when a parking inspector met resistance, resulting in hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters converging on the scene. Demonstrators attempted to free one arrested individual, causing significant damage to police vehicles and engaging in stone and egg throwing. In retaliation, police used stun grenades, water cannons, and batons.
The conflict highlights the divisive debate over drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up about 13% of Israel's population. Many in this community argue that military service threatens their religious lifestyle, while secular Israelis advocate for ending broad draft exemptions initially intended for a select number of scholars.
