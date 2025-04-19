Timeless Tracks: Kangra Valley's Historical Railways on Display

In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Valley, several nearly century-old railway stations showcased historical artifacts and equipment during a recent exhibition. Organized from April 14 to 20, this event commemorated World Heritage Day, celebrated on April 18, by displaying the evolution of train operations since 1929.

Key stations such as Kangra, Palampur, and Pathankot hosted activities spotlighting rare railway equipment like signal lanterns used at night and gate lamps at level crossings. The historical showcase also included skip equipment to prevent wheel slip, along with other devices from the past.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Bhupender highlighted various events held at different stations. These included exhibitions of heritage artifacts at Pathankot, a Heritage Gallery at Palampur, and illuminated decorations at the Kangra station. The 164-km scenic railway line, with 16 crossing stations and two tunnels, remains a tourist attraction since its inception under the North Western Railway zone in 1929.

(With inputs from agencies.)