Left Menu

Lady Gaga Triumphs Over Mic Mishap at Coachella

Lady Gaga encountered microphone issues during her Coachella performance, but quickly adapted by switching to a handheld mic. She continued seamlessly with her set, later apologizing to the audience for the mishap while emphasizing her live singing. Coachella 2025 concludes Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:24 IST
Lady Gaga Triumphs Over Mic Mishap at Coachella
Singer Lady Gaga (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned pop star Lady Gaga experienced technical difficulties during her much-anticipated performance at Coachella's second weekend. Her head-mounted microphone malfunctioned during the hit song 'Abracadabra,' cutting off sound and creating a momentary disruption.

In a display of professionalism and poise, Gaga discreetly swapped the faulty equipment for a handheld mic as she made her way to the center stage. With a cane in one hand, she executed her choreography flawlessly, demonstrating her stage prowess.

After the brief interruption, the Grammy winner apologized to her fans, stating, 'I'm sorry my mic was broken for a second... at least you know I sing live.' Assuring the audience of her commitment to excellence, she added, 'I guess all we can do is our best, and I'm certainly giving you my best tonight.' The iconic festival is set to wrap up on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025