Lady Gaga Triumphs Over Mic Mishap at Coachella

Renowned pop star Lady Gaga experienced technical difficulties during her much-anticipated performance at Coachella's second weekend. Her head-mounted microphone malfunctioned during the hit song 'Abracadabra,' cutting off sound and creating a momentary disruption.

In a display of professionalism and poise, Gaga discreetly swapped the faulty equipment for a handheld mic as she made her way to the center stage. With a cane in one hand, she executed her choreography flawlessly, demonstrating her stage prowess.

After the brief interruption, the Grammy winner apologized to her fans, stating, 'I'm sorry my mic was broken for a second... at least you know I sing live.' Assuring the audience of her commitment to excellence, she added, 'I guess all we can do is our best, and I'm certainly giving you my best tonight.' The iconic festival is set to wrap up on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)