Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad: Igniting Minds at St Stephen's College

Delhi University's St Stephen's College will host 'Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad', an academic conclave named after Charles Freer Andrews, on April 21-22. The event, featuring speakers from politics to academia, aims to spark meaningful dialogues on global issues while championing ethical humanism and global citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi University's esteemed St Stephen's College is gearing up for the inaugural edition of 'Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad', a multidisciplinary academic conclave set to unfold on April 21 and 22.

This two-day event promises to engage students and scholars in profound discussions about the shifting dynamics of the global world order.

Named in tribute to Charles Freer Andrews, lovingly called 'Deenbandhu' by Mahatma Gandhi, the conclave embodies Andrews' legacy of ethical humanism and moral courage, with a dynamic roster of influential speakers ready to inspire and educate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

