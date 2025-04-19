Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad: Igniting Minds at St Stephen's College

Delhi University's esteemed St Stephen's College is gearing up for the inaugural edition of 'Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad', a multidisciplinary academic conclave set to unfold on April 21 and 22.

This two-day event promises to engage students and scholars in profound discussions about the shifting dynamics of the global world order.

Named in tribute to Charles Freer Andrews, lovingly called 'Deenbandhu' by Mahatma Gandhi, the conclave embodies Andrews' legacy of ethical humanism and moral courage, with a dynamic roster of influential speakers ready to inspire and educate.

