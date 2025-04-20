Heritage Railways: Reviving Kangra Valley's Rich Past

Several railway stations in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Valley, some nearly a century old, have become focal points of cultural heritage with a week-long exhibition showcasing historical railway artefacts and equipment. Commemorating World Heritage Day, these stations aimed to educate locals and tourists about the rich history of train operations in the region.

The event, held from April 14 to 20, featured rare equipment like signal lanterns used for night-time signalling and gate lamps at level crossings. Key stations such as Kangra, Palampur, and Pathankot conducted various activities, including setting up Heritage Galleries and illuminating historical trains to attract visitors.

According to Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Bhupender, the initiative included painting and quiz competitions focused on heritage themes, aiming to engage the community. Officials highlight that the famed 164-km railway line, stretching from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar, is renowned for its stunning scenery and significant tourist destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)