Left Menu

Heritage Railways: Reviving Kangra Valley's Rich Past

In Himachal Pradesh, century-old railway stations in Kangra valley showcased historical artefacts and equipment during a week-long event. These stations, including Kangra, Palampur, and Pathankot, hosted exhibitions and activities displaying vintage railway tools, commemorating World Heritage Day from April 14 to 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 08:27 IST
Heritage Railways: Reviving Kangra Valley's Rich Past
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several railway stations in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Valley, some nearly a century old, have become focal points of cultural heritage with a week-long exhibition showcasing historical railway artefacts and equipment. Commemorating World Heritage Day, these stations aimed to educate locals and tourists about the rich history of train operations in the region.

The event, held from April 14 to 20, featured rare equipment like signal lanterns used for night-time signalling and gate lamps at level crossings. Key stations such as Kangra, Palampur, and Pathankot conducted various activities, including setting up Heritage Galleries and illuminating historical trains to attract visitors.

According to Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Bhupender, the initiative included painting and quiz competitions focused on heritage themes, aiming to engage the community. Officials highlight that the famed 164-km railway line, stretching from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar, is renowned for its stunning scenery and significant tourist destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025