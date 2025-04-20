Left Menu

Journalism Under Siege: The Perilous Reality in Belarus

Ksenia Lutskina, a Belarusian journalist, was pardoned after being imprisoned for conspiracy against the government. While in detention, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Belarus is notorious for jailing journalists, with many facing harsh conditions. The regime regularly labels them 'enemies of the state.'

Ksenia Lutskina, a Belarusian journalist, faced imprisonment due to alleged conspiracy charges. Released mid-sentence due to a severe health issue, she underscores the increasing danger faced by journalists in the country. Belarus has become Europe's reference point in terms of imprisoned journalists, as its leader continues stringent media suppression.

Journalists frequently endure beatings, limited access to legal support, and harsh prison conditions. Many have been exiled or jailed, and the crackdown hasn't spared their families. Despite this, independent media persists, often from abroad, as financial aid withdrawals from the U.S. threaten their operation.

Since 2020, Belarus has witnessed aggressive political repression and imprisonment of dissidents. Attempts to ease international sanctions through pardons further cloud the regime's stringent hold on media freedom. Lutskina's case highlights the grim reality, as she draws Orwellian parallels with present-day Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

