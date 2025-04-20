Kesari Chapter 2 Shakes Up Box Office with Historical Tale

Kesari Chapter 2, featuring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, has garnered Rs 17.92 crore in just two days at the domestic box office, as reported by its producers on Sunday. The historical drama, which explores the uncharted narrative of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, includes performances by Ananya Panday and marks the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi.

Produced under the Dharma Productions banner, the film hit theaters on Friday, with the production house sharing the collection figures on its X handle. The movie posted Rs 7.84 crore on its opening day and soared to Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday.

In a noteworthy depiction of history, the film portrays the real-life story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who engaged in a legal confrontation with the British empire in the 1920s. Drawing inspiration from the book "The Case That Shook the Empire" by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the movie revisits the 1924 defamation trial involving Michael O'Dwyer over his actions in Punjab.

