Unparalleled Journey: The Artistic Legacy of Ishwar Dayal

Ishwar Dayal, a respected artist and retired teacher from Chandigarh's Government College of Arts, has unveiled an exhibition in Mohali titled 'Unparalleled Journey.' This comprehensive retrospective features over 100 pieces from his artistic career, spanning from his student days in the 1970s to the present. The exhibit is a testament to his lifelong dedication to art.

Malkit Singh, a retired bureaucrat, generously provided the space for Dayal's show, allowing the exhibition to inspire a new generation of artists. Dayal's work includes diverse mediums such as landscapes, design, photography, and printmaking, demonstrating his innovative approach to form, technique, and color.

Originally from Karnawal, Uttar Pradesh, Dayal credits his family's artistic and educational background with fueling his passion for art. His father, a Gandhian, and mother, skilled in crafts, cultivated a creative environment that shaped his future. Dayal also mentors aspiring artists, continuing to contribute to the art community.

(With inputs from agencies.)