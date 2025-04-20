Left Menu

Unparalleled Journey: The Artistic Legacy of Ishwar Dayal

Ishwar Dayal, a retired teacher, displays a four-decade art journey in an exhibition titled 'Unparalleled Journey' in Mohali. Featuring over 100 works spanning his career, the exhibit includes landscapes, designs, and prints. Hosted with support from retired bureaucrat Malkit Singh, the event inspires young artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:26 IST
Unparalleled Journey: The Artistic Legacy of Ishwar Dayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ishwar Dayal, a respected artist and retired teacher from Chandigarh's Government College of Arts, has unveiled an exhibition in Mohali titled 'Unparalleled Journey.' This comprehensive retrospective features over 100 pieces from his artistic career, spanning from his student days in the 1970s to the present. The exhibit is a testament to his lifelong dedication to art.

Malkit Singh, a retired bureaucrat, generously provided the space for Dayal's show, allowing the exhibition to inspire a new generation of artists. Dayal's work includes diverse mediums such as landscapes, design, photography, and printmaking, demonstrating his innovative approach to form, technique, and color.

Originally from Karnawal, Uttar Pradesh, Dayal credits his family's artistic and educational background with fueling his passion for art. His father, a Gandhian, and mother, skilled in crafts, cultivated a creative environment that shaped his future. Dayal also mentors aspiring artists, continuing to contribute to the art community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025