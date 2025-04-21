Left Menu

Jim Zub on Comic Creativity and AI's Limitations

Canadian comic book writer Jim Zub views AI not as competition but as a tool, expressing skepticism about its ability to create unique art. At Mumbai Comic Con, he shared insights on storytelling, emphasizing the irreplaceable human element in creating meaningful content, and discussed his challenging work on the Avengers series.

Jim Zub, a celebrated Canadian comic book writer known for his works on 'Skullkickers' and other popular series, expressed his views on AI during his recent visit to the Mumbai Comic Con. Amid the buzz of fans celebrating their favorite characters, Zub made clear his stance that AI doesn't pose a direct threat to creative arts.

At the convention, Zub highlighted the unique human connection that fans seek, emphasizing that they gather to meet real artists rather than interact with digitally generated content. He remarked that AI merely recombines existing ideas and lacks the ability to produce novel works independently, reinforcing the irreplaceable nature of human creativity.

Discussing his career, Zub reflected on the complexities of writing the Avengers series, noting the challenge of crafting intricate stories for multiple characters. He also shared his experience with handling iconic characters like Conan the Barbarian, underscoring the pressure and responsibility such beloved figures bring.

