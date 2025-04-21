Legacy of Pope Francis: A Papacy of Humility and Change

Pope Francis, noted for his progressive views and worldwide reach, has passed away at the age of 88. He leaves behind a legacy of humility and love for the marginalized, while simultaneously stirring debates within the Church over his approach to capitalism and climate change.

During Francis' papacy, he faced numerous challenges ranging from a respiratory crisis to revamping the Vatican's relationship with China and the Muslim world. His stance on LGBTQ+ inclusion and his efforts in fostering a more welcoming Church marked a new chapter in the institution's history.

Despite his popularity among progressives, Francis' papacy was not without controversy. He had to navigate the troubled waters of Church bureaucracy, sexual abuse scandals, and opposition from traditionalists. Yet, his focus remained on mercy, economic justice, and extending the Church's arms to everyone, especially the marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)