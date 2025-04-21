Left Menu

Legacy of Pope Francis: A Papacy of Humility and Change

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff, passed away at 88. His tenure was marked by a humble style, focus on the poor, and progressive stances on social issues, drawing both admiration and criticism. He advocated for economic reforms, welcomed marginalized communities, and made significant inroads in Vatican bureaucratic and financial reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:06 IST
Legacy of Pope Francis: A Papacy of Humility and Change
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, noted for his progressive views and worldwide reach, has passed away at the age of 88. He leaves behind a legacy of humility and love for the marginalized, while simultaneously stirring debates within the Church over his approach to capitalism and climate change.

During Francis' papacy, he faced numerous challenges ranging from a respiratory crisis to revamping the Vatican's relationship with China and the Muslim world. His stance on LGBTQ+ inclusion and his efforts in fostering a more welcoming Church marked a new chapter in the institution's history.

Despite his popularity among progressives, Francis' papacy was not without controversy. He had to navigate the troubled waters of Church bureaucracy, sexual abuse scandals, and opposition from traditionalists. Yet, his focus remained on mercy, economic justice, and extending the Church's arms to everyone, especially the marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025