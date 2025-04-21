Enhancing Safety at Devgiri Fort: ASI Initiatives to Prevent Fires

In a bid to bolster safety measures at Maharashtra's historic Devgiri Fort, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to undertake significant preventative actions. Following a fire on April 8 that affected a large section of the fort, efforts are now in motion to prevent future incidents.

Key measures include the cleaning of natural water bodies and the creation of firelines to help stop the spread of fires. Additionally, pumps will be installed at these water sources, providing a quick response option if another blaze breaks out.

Visitor safety remains a top priority, with plans to restrict flammable items and improve the current CCTV system. Despite limitations due to the fort's size, ASI aims to enhance surveillance and maintain the site's historical integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)