Enhancing Safety at Devgiri Fort: ASI Initiatives to Prevent Fires
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is implementing fire prevention measures at Maharashtra's Devgiri Fort, following a recent fire. Initiatives include cleaning natural water bodies, creating firelines, and deploying pumps. Efforts to ensure visitor safety and improve camera surveillance are also underway.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bolster safety measures at Maharashtra's historic Devgiri Fort, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to undertake significant preventative actions. Following a fire on April 8 that affected a large section of the fort, efforts are now in motion to prevent future incidents.
Key measures include the cleaning of natural water bodies and the creation of firelines to help stop the spread of fires. Additionally, pumps will be installed at these water sources, providing a quick response option if another blaze breaks out.
Visitor safety remains a top priority, with plans to restrict flammable items and improve the current CCTV system. Despite limitations due to the fort's size, ASI aims to enhance surveillance and maintain the site's historical integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
