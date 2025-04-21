Left Menu

Farewell to Pope Francis: A Legacy of Faith and Love

The Vatican announced the passing of Pope Francis. Cardinal Kevin Ferrell read the announcement in the presence of senior church figures. The message highlighted Pope Francis' devoted life to the Church, emphasizing his commitment to Gospel values, particularly aiding the impoverished and marginalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:57 IST
Pope Francis

In a somber announcement, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, conveyed the news of Pope Francis' passing from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where the pope resided. Joining him were key Vatican figures such as Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, among others.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," began Cardinal Ferrell. At 7:35 this morning, Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome, 'returned to the Father's house', leaving behind a life committed to the service of the Lord and the Church.

Pope Francis was revered for teaching the values of the Gospel with faith, courage, and a universal love, particularly towards society's most disadvantaged. The announcement commended Francis' soul to God's merciful love, celebrating his example as a true disciple of Jesus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

