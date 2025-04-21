A Legacy of Compassion: World Mourns the Passing of Pope Francis

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sadness over the death of Pope Francis, acknowledging his impact as a leader and friend. The Vatican announced the passing of the pontiff, who served for 12 years, marking history as the first Latin American pope known for his humility and concern for the impoverished.

Francis, who had battled chronic lung disease, was hospitalized on February 14, 2025, for a severe respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. His health struggles concluded with a 38-day hospitalization, the longest in his papacy.

World leaders remembered Pope Francis fondly, lauding his commitment to justice and human dignity. Despite some criticism from groups like the Women's Ordination Conference, which lamented his stance on women's ordination, his teachings continue to inspire many. His legacy calls for unity, environmental consciousness, and compassion towards the less fortunate.

