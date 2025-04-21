The World Bids Farewell to Reformist Pope Francis

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound sorrow at the passing of Pope Francis, a leader who left a deep mark on the world. The Pope's death marks the end of an era defined by significant reforms within the Church, echoing far beyond Catholicism itself.

Born in Latin America, Pope Francis captured global attention with his simple, yet poignant, leadership style that resonated deeply with the poor and critiqued rampant capitalism and climate change negligence. His passing at the age of 88 has left a void in the hearts of many who admired his steadfast dedication to fostering peace and defending the vulnerable worldwide.

In his tribute on platform X, Sarma highlighted the Pope's tireless commitment to his principles, extending sincere condolences to the Catholic community, underscoring the global influence of Francis's pontificate.

