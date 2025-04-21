US Vice President Vance's Cultural Journey in India

US Vice President J D Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha and their children, embarked on their Indian journey with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi. The temple, known for its sprawling architecture and intricate designs, was their first stop on a four-day trip.

After receiving a traditional welcome, the Vance family explored the temple complex renowned for its cultural heritage. Vice President Vance expressed gratitude for the hospitality and was particularly impressed by the intricate Gajendra Peeth. The visit highlighted India's art and family values.

Welcomed earlier at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Vance family expects further engagements, including a private dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit aligns with ongoing US-India trade discussions following tariff tensions between the two nations.

