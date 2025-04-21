Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Legacy on and off the Soccer Field

Pope Francis, an ardent soccer fan and supporter of sports, passed away at 88, leaving a remarkable legacy. Known for his passion for the San Lorenzo club, he actively promoted sports, emphasizing its role in fostering solidarity and inclusion. His influence resonated across the sports world.

Updated: 21-04-2025 16:33 IST
Pope Francis, the spiritual leader known for his deep-rooted love for soccer, passed away at the age of 88, leaving a profound impact on the sports community. An avid supporter of his beloved San Lorenzo club, Francis was remembered as a staunch advocate for using sports to promote unity and inclusion.

In recognition of his contributions, Italy postponed all sports events scheduled for Monday as a mark of respect. The Italian Olympic Committee announced a week-long observance of silence before every sporting event. 'Francis was a great example of Christian caring,' stated Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian soccer federation.

Francis' dedication to sports extended beyond soccer. He consistently highlighted the social responsibilities of athletes and their influence on youth. Known for meeting soccer icon Diego Maradona and organizing interfaith sports events, his efforts aimed at safeguarding sports from corruption showcased his enduring commitment to fair play.

