Pope Francis: A Beacon of Compassion and Reform

Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America, died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His passing marks the end of a 12-year tenure that saw him lead the Catholic Church with compassion and a focus on social justice.

The news of his death was communicated by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who will oversee the Vatican's operations until a new pope is chosen. 'At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,' said Farrell. Pope Francis spent his final days in the Vatican's Domus Santa Marta, having recently been hospitalized for double pneumonia.

Reactions to his death were widespread and heartfelt, with world leaders and religious figures paying tribute to his work on global challenges like migration, climate change, and inequalities. His dedication to fostering dialogue among different faiths and his support for marginalized communities were highlighted in numerous messages of condolence.

(With inputs from agencies.)