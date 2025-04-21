Left Menu

A Somber Easter: Mourning Pope Francis

Pope Francis passed away the day after leading an Easter service in St Peter's Square, leaving visitors shocked. Tourists and locals alike reflected on his impact, with many praising his dedication to the weak. The somber news cast a pall over what started as a joyous Easter celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:18 IST
Pope Francis's sudden passing shocked the many visitors who had come to St Peter's Square for his Easter appeal for peace. The news broke just a day after Francis toured through cheering crowds, a poignant reminder of his influence.

Father Bachai from the United States likened the news to a bruise, reflecting widespread sorrow among the pilgrims and tourists gathered in Rome. Sue Rak from Ghana expressed her belief that Francis has fulfilled his divine mission and is now at peace with God.

As the news spread, an atmosphere of mourning enveloped St Peter's Square, with the bells tolling solemnly at noon. Locals and visitors both expressed how deeply his passing has affected them, noting his role in bridging people to the church.

