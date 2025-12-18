Left Menu

Illuminating History: Lasers Revive Rome's Ancient Monument

Archaeologists in Rome are using laser technology to restore the Column of Marcus Aurelius, a monument celebrating Roman victories. The technique unveils the marble beneath decades of grime, ensuring the monument's preservation. The project, funded by EU grants, aims for completion next year.

Archaeologists in Rome are adopting advanced laser technology to restore one of the city's iconic historical monuments, the Column of Marcus Aurelius. The laser cleaning process, comparable to cosmetic procedures, is effectively removing layers of grime to reveal the dazzling white Carrara marble beneath.

The monument, a 1,840-year-old masterpiece, depicts the victories of Emperor Marcus Aurelius along the Danube and is adorned with over 2,000 intricately carved figures. These vivid depictions provide scholars with an invaluable glimpse into ancient Roman warfare and culture.

Funded by European Union grants, the extensive restoration began in March and is set to conclude early next year. The initiative seeks to preserve the column, originally restored in the 16th century, for future generations, ensuring its careful monitoring and maintenance moving forward.

