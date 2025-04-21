Left Menu

Against All Odds: Visually Impaired Woman Triumphs at MPSC

Mala Papalkar, a visually impaired woman raised by social worker Shankar Baba Papalkar, overcame hardship to clear the Maharashtra Public Services Commission examination. Despite 95% visual impairment, she excelled academically and secured a position as a revenue assistant at the Nagpur collectorate, inspiring others with her resilience and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:38 IST
  • India

Mala Papalkar, a 26-year-old visually impaired woman, has surpassed significant challenges to pass the Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) examination and is set to join the Nagpur collectorate as a revenue assistant.

Brought up by renowned social worker and Padma Shri award recipient Shankar Baba Papalkar, who found her abandoned in Jalgaon, Mala overcame 95% visual impairment to succeed in academics.

With the support of her mentor and Amol Patil, who coached her, she passed the MPSC examination on her third attempt. Mala is elated with her success, highlighting the role of dedication and support in transforming lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

