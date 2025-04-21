Lioness Rupa Welcomes Three Cubs at Etawah Safari: A Roaring Success for Asiatic Breeding Program

Etawah Lion Safari Park is celebrating a significant achievement in its Asiatic Lion Breeding Program as lioness Rupa delivered three healthy cubs. This event, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, has been hailed as a major success by the park officials.

Anil Kumar Patel, Director of the Safari Park, detailed the birth timeline, noting that the first cub was born at 12:35 am, followed by the second at 1:42 am, and the third at 5:59 am on the night of April 20-21. The park ensures round-the-clock vigilance with CCTV monitoring to provide optimal care for Rupa and her cubs.

According to Deputy Director AK Singh, Rupa's breeding history is a testament to the park's successful program. With the addition of Rupa's latest litter, the total number of cubs born at the park has reached 16, exemplifying the center's thriving breeding efforts.

