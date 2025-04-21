Left Menu

Lioness Rupa Welcomes Three Cubs at Etawah Safari: A Roaring Success for Asiatic Breeding Program

Lioness Rupa has given birth to three healthy cubs at Etawah Lion Safari Park, marking a milestone success for the Asiatic Lion Breeding Centre. This is Rupa's third pregnancy, contributing to a total of 16 cubs born at the park. The staff and surveillance ensure optimal care for the newborns.

  • India

Etawah Lion Safari Park is celebrating a significant achievement in its Asiatic Lion Breeding Program as lioness Rupa delivered three healthy cubs. This event, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, has been hailed as a major success by the park officials.

Anil Kumar Patel, Director of the Safari Park, detailed the birth timeline, noting that the first cub was born at 12:35 am, followed by the second at 1:42 am, and the third at 5:59 am on the night of April 20-21. The park ensures round-the-clock vigilance with CCTV monitoring to provide optimal care for Rupa and her cubs.

According to Deputy Director AK Singh, Rupa's breeding history is a testament to the park's successful program. With the addition of Rupa's latest litter, the total number of cubs born at the park has reached 16, exemplifying the center's thriving breeding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

