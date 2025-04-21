Michael B. Jordan's 'Sinners' Storms Box Office with Record-Setting Performance

In a remarkable box office feat, 'Sinners', a vampire horror film set in 1930s Mississippi, starring Michael B. Jordan in dual roles, has soared to the top, grossing an impressive $45.6 million over the weekend. The film has notably unseated 'A Minecraft Movie' and claims the honor of being the first horror film in over 35 years to achieve an A rating from CinemaScore, as announced by Warner Bros.

CinemaScore, a prominent marketing research entity, praised 'Sinners' after conducting nationwide polls on the movie's opening night. Viewers rated the film, which tells the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack—portrayed by Jordan—returning to their hometown to open a nightclub amidst supernatural intrigue.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and co-starring talents like Hailee Steinfeld and Jack O'Connell, 'Sinners' delves into the extraordinary bond between twins, offering a fresh perspective on sibling dynamics and creativity. Jordan, with insights from real-life twins, delivers what Coogler describes as some of his most impactful performances to date.

