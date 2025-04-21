Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Courts Japanese Investors at Osaka Expo
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is actively seeking investments from Japanese firms during his visit to Japan. At the Osaka Expo, he emphasized the state's business-friendly policies and world-class infrastructure, aiming to draw investments in sectors like software, AI, pharma, tourism, and Metro Rail expansion.
- Country:
- India
During his visit to Japan, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made a compelling appeal for Japanese investments across various sectors. Addressing members of Osaka's business community, Reddy emphasized Telangana's policy stability, ease of doing business, and robust infrastructure, setting the stage for lucrative opportunities.
Reddy highlighted the success of Japanese firms in Telangana, inviting more to invest in sectors such as software, AI, pharma, and tourism. He extended an invitation for businesses to set up operations in Hyderabad, promising that Telangana's advantageous location could serve as a strategic hub for both the Indian market and global exports.
Accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Reddy inaugurated the 'Telangana zone' at the Osaka Expo's Bharat Pavilion. This marked the first time an Indian state was represented at the event, aiming to showcase Telangana's arts, culture, business, and tourism potential. The visit also included discussions with Japanese agencies regarding a significant loan for the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2 project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Japan
- Osaka Expo
- investments
- Revanth Reddy
- Metro Rail
- pharma
- tourism
- Hyderabad
- AI
ALSO READ
CM Revanth Reddy's Lunch With Beneficiary Brings Focus on Welfare Schemes
Sun Pharma Launches Revolutionary Treatment for Erosive Esophagitis in India
Europe Faces Pharmaceutical Exodus Amid U.S. Tariffs
Novo Nordisk's $1.09 Billion Investment Boosts Brazil's Pharma Scene
Novo Nordisk's Billion-Dollar Investment to Boost Brazilian Pharma