Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Courts Japanese Investors at Osaka Expo

During his visit to Japan, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made a compelling appeal for Japanese investments across various sectors. Addressing members of Osaka's business community, Reddy emphasized Telangana's policy stability, ease of doing business, and robust infrastructure, setting the stage for lucrative opportunities.

Reddy highlighted the success of Japanese firms in Telangana, inviting more to invest in sectors such as software, AI, pharma, and tourism. He extended an invitation for businesses to set up operations in Hyderabad, promising that Telangana's advantageous location could serve as a strategic hub for both the Indian market and global exports.

Accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Reddy inaugurated the 'Telangana zone' at the Osaka Expo's Bharat Pavilion. This marked the first time an Indian state was represented at the event, aiming to showcase Telangana's arts, culture, business, and tourism potential. The visit also included discussions with Japanese agencies regarding a significant loan for the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-2 project.

(With inputs from agencies.)