BTS's Inspiring Journey Highlighted in New Children's Book

BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography, authored by Jan Ann and illustrated by Hyesung Park, chronicles the iconic K-pop group's rise from humble beginnings to global fame. Launching on September 2, 2025, it introduces toddlers to BTS's story, alongside Jin's upcoming solo album 'Echo' unveiling on May 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:05 IST
BTS (Image source:X) . Image Credit: ANI
BTS, the globally celebrated K-pop group, will soon inspire young minds through a new release titled BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography. Authored by Jan Ann with illustrations by Hyesung Park, this children's book aims to introduce the legendary septet to the younger generation, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The book chronicles the inspiring journey of BTS, comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, showcasing their remarkable evolution from sharing a one-bedroom dormitory to selling out stadiums worldwide. This release is part of the Little Golden Book Biographies series, which also features figures like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, and is set for release on September 2, 2025, according to the publisher.

Amidst these developments, Jin, one of BTS's members, has announced his second solo album, 'Echo'. Following the success of his debut album 'Happy', 'Echo', which will be released on May 16, delves into universal life experiences, showcasing Jin's evolving artistry through a blend of dynamic sounds and versatile vocals. Fans can anticipate more album details soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

