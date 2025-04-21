Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Five Years

After a five-year hiatus, the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to commence on June 30, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The pilgrimage, which traverses the challenging Lipulekh Pass at 17,000 feet in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it returns this year, driven by the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

During a recent meeting in New Delhi, the responsibility for conducting the yatra was entrusted to the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam. The journey will see five groups, each consisting of 50 devotees, making the spiritual trek from Delhi to China, with a detailed itinerary covering various stops along the route.

(With inputs from agencies.)