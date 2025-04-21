Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Tribute to Her Mother’s Wisdom Amidst Fame and Adversity

Reality TV personality and business mogul Paris Hilton has expressed profound gratitude towards her mother, Kathy Hilton, for imparting key lessons on humility despite her high-profile status. In a revelation to Page Six, Hilton recounted poignant advice her mother offered prior to the launch of 'The Simple Life' in the early 2000s.

Recalling Kathy's guidance, Paris shared: "Paris, when the show airs on Fox tomorrow, your life is going to change forever, and I always want you to remain the same sweet and down-to-earth girl you are and never forget that." Paris Hilton emphasized that this counsel has been a constant in her life.

Paris was recently celebrated as 'Woman of the Year' for her significant contributions to wildfire relief following this year's Palisades and Eaton Fires. Despite the personal loss of her $8.4 million Malibu residence, Hilton collaborated with multiple organizations, raising over $800,000 through her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact.

In articulating her appreciation for her parents and grandmother, Hilton highlighted their unwavering support and influence. "They both just have the biggest hearts and always make me laugh and have the best time. They are both incredible mothers and my role models," she remarked, echoing sentiments shared with Page Six.

Reflecting on her own loss amid the devastation, Hilton voiced compassion for the wider community affected, noting, "My heart was breaking for all the moms and all of their children who had nowhere to sleep that night and who had lost everything."

(With inputs from agencies.)