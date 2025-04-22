Usha Vance's Ancestral Voyage: A Community's Anticipation

Excitement and anticipation gripped Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district as Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, commenced her four-day visit to India. The visit sparked a sense of pride among locals, with villagers keen to welcome her to her ancestral homeland.

The US Second Lady's ancestors hailed from Vadluru, a verdant region enriched by the waters of River Godavari. Her visit is largely personal, accompanied by her Indian-origin husband and their three children. The ongoing global tensions add a unique undertone to this high-profile journey.

Despite their eagerness, Vadluru isn't part of Vance's planned stops, leaving villagers like former sarpanch Srinivasa Raju hoping for better preparation in the future. While closely watching her visit unfold, locals anticipate a more formal engagement next time, reflecting the deep cultural ties she holds with this community.

(With inputs from agencies.)