Left Menu

Usha Vance's Ancestral Voyage: A Community's Anticipation

Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, visits India, prompting excitement in her ancestral village of Vadluru. Despite her roots connecting her to this lush region, Vadluru isn't on her itinerary. Locals express hopes for a future visit amidst her tour, highlighting her significant cultural roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:56 IST
Usha Vance's Ancestral Voyage: A Community's Anticipation
Usha Vance
  • Country:
  • India

Excitement and anticipation gripped Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district as Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, commenced her four-day visit to India. The visit sparked a sense of pride among locals, with villagers keen to welcome her to her ancestral homeland.

The US Second Lady's ancestors hailed from Vadluru, a verdant region enriched by the waters of River Godavari. Her visit is largely personal, accompanied by her Indian-origin husband and their three children. The ongoing global tensions add a unique undertone to this high-profile journey.

Despite their eagerness, Vadluru isn't part of Vance's planned stops, leaving villagers like former sarpanch Srinivasa Raju hoping for better preparation in the future. While closely watching her visit unfold, locals anticipate a more formal engagement next time, reflecting the deep cultural ties she holds with this community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025