Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Revival of Indian Values in Aligarh

During his Aligarh visit, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged workers to promote social harmony and revive Indian family values. He emphasized eliminating caste discrimination, praised Dr. B R Ambedkar, advocated Swadeshi economics, and highlighted environmental conservation and civic responsibility to strengthen Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wrapped up his five-day visit to Aligarh by urging Sangh workers to propagate principles essential for societal harmony and national resurgence.

In his interaction on the final day with RSS functionaries from the Brij region in Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwat emphasized reviving traditional Indian family values, which he termed the 'bedrock of Indian society.' He highlighted the importance of practices like shared mealtimes in shaping social moral fabric.

Bhagwat also advocated for promoting 'Samrasta' or social harmony, urging RSS pracharaks to combat caste discrimination. He praised Dr. B R Ambedkar for his contributions to social cohesion and justice in India. On economic issues, he called for a revival of 'Swadeshi' to bolster the economy and preserve cultural heritage. Additionally, Bhagwat highlighted the need for environmental conservation and fostering civic responsibility as part of national character.

(With inputs from agencies.)

