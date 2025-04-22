Anurag Kashyap Apologizes Amid Backlash: A Controversial Remark
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap issued an apology for his remarks targeting the Brahmin community, admitting he crossed a line. The director faced backlash and threats over his comments, responding with an apology for his language but standing firm on his original stance, ensuring future careful communication.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap faced intense criticism after making controversial comments about the Brahmin community, which he has since apologized for, acknowledging his use of abusive language.
Kashyap admitted his remarks were disrespectful to those within the community, many of whom have played positive roles in his life, and vowed to choose his words more wisely in the future.
Despite receiving rape and death threats, Kashyap issued a public apology, standing by his initial point but regretting his way of expression, and requesting forgiveness from all affected by his words.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outcry Over Hospital's Denial and 'Phule' Film Censorship
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship
Rubio Shuts Down State Department Disinformation Office Amid Censorship Accusations
IndusInd Bank Elevates Santosh Kumar as Deputy CFO Amid Accounting Lapses
Anurag Kashyap Questions Censorship on 'Phule'