Anurag Kashyap Apologizes Amid Backlash: A Controversial Remark

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap faced intense criticism after making controversial comments about the Brahmin community, which he has since apologized for, acknowledging his use of abusive language.

Kashyap admitted his remarks were disrespectful to those within the community, many of whom have played positive roles in his life, and vowed to choose his words more wisely in the future.

Despite receiving rape and death threats, Kashyap issued a public apology, standing by his initial point but regretting his way of expression, and requesting forgiveness from all affected by his words.

(With inputs from agencies.)